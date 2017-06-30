Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

1 hospitalized after Dickinson Co. rollover crash

by 1 Comment

DICKINSON COUNTY – One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Friday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy pickup driven by Shelley Marie Torbol, 50 Herington, was northbound on U.S. 77 three miles north of Herington.

The trailer began to fish tail and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the center line and rolled into the west ditch.

Torbol was transported to a hospital. She and a passenger were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

  • GomerPyle

    Dickinson county is southwest of Manhattan Kansas right? But that’s not Manhattan. That’s Abilene right? Geography lesson needed to The Little Apple Post. That is 2 counties over to the west. Riley county, then Geary county, and after that Dickinson county. Manhattan is not in Dickinson county.