Teen suspect in fatal Hutchinson shooting jailed on $350K bond

RENO COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody

Just before 3:30 Saturday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block South Elm Street in reference to a shooting, according to a media release.

Officers located the victim Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews transported him to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died.

Just after 5p.m. Sunday, police say 19-year-old Leo Lamont Wells, person of interest in the case, turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center in Hutchinson.

Wells was arrested for Murder in the 2nd degree. Wells is in the custody of the Reno County Sheriff with a $350,000. bond.