Kansas City man threatens ex-wife, violates plea deal on gun charge

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court this week for possessing a stolen firearm, according to Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Timothy R. Day, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to seven years and two months in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 21, 2016, Day pleaded guilty to possessing a stolen firearm.

On July 30, 2014, Kansas City police officers received information that Day had been driving around and waiving a gun on a daily basis, stating he was going to kill a woman named Sheila.

Day was located in a local motel room with a woman who had registered the room in her name. Officers established a perimeter around the room and contacted Day and the woman. After some negotiation, the woman exited the room.

Day told officers that he had a gun on the bed. After several more minutes of negotiation, Day came out of the room and was arrested. Inside the room, officers found a loaded Hafdasa .45-caliber pistol, which Day admitted he stole from his father a few weeks earlier.

While in federal custody awaiting sentencing, Day mailed a threatening letter to his ex-wife, in which he threatened to sexually assault her upon his release from prison. As a result, the court found Day in breach of his plea agreement because he continued to engage in criminal conduct after his guilty plea. The court today granted the government’s request for a sentence above the advisory sentencing guidelines range.