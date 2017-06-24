Police identify person-of-interest in fatal Kansas shooting

RENO COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person-of-interest.

Just before 3:30 Saturday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block South Elm Street in reference to a shooting, according to a media release.

Officers located the victim Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews transported him to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police say 19-year-old Leo Lamont Wells is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or Detective Loepp at 620-694-2829. This case is still under investigation. Any further inquiries need to be made to the District Attorney’s Office.