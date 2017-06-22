Police: 2 jailed for burglary of Kansas pharmacy

MCPHERSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for the burglary.

The owners of CK Pharmacy, 200 Block of North Main Street in McPherson reported a burglary June 5, according to a media release from police. The suspects took approximately 2000 prescription pills including Morphine, Oxycodone and others valued at over $6700.

On Monday June 19, police and sheriff’s deputies executed search warrants in the 200 Block of North Locust in Inman and the 500 Block of Anna in McPherson. The collected clothing and other items used in the burglary and 1200 prescription pills.

Law enforcement arrested Micah Dennett, 31, McPherson, and Adley Feltman, 33, Inman.

He was booked for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

She is being held for conspiracy to commit burglary, theft criminal damage to property and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Dennett has previous convictions for drugs and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.