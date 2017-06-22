UPDATE: Police identify suspect; Kan. man, dog injured in shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting.

Just before 9p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 4700 Block of SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers made contact with a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene.

The man’s dog was also hit by a projectile but is expected to make a full recovery. Officers located a crime scene just east of SW Topeka Boulevard.

Crime scene investigators, Detectives and a K9 unit processed the scene. No arrests were reported and no additional details released.