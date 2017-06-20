2 sentenced for Kansas student’s robbery, shooting death

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced for the shooting death of a Pittsburg State University student.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that Darius Rainey was sentenced Monday to life in prison and Corbin Spragg to 27 years and six months in the death of Taylor Thomas. Rainey won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Thomas was a 20-year-old junior at the school in October 2014 when he was killed during a planned robbery at his home. Authorities allege the intruders were seeking drugs and money, with the drugs belonging to Thomas’ roommate. Several others also were charged, including the shooter, who was sentenced earlier this year to life in prison.

Rainey previously pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, while Spragg pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.