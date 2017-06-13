Buck the dog transferred to new home at breed specific animal shelter

Buck the dog was officially transferred to his new home in a breed-specific animal rescue Monday morning.

Buck was facing euthanasia after biting a child twice in late April. He was brought to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and was originally not allowed to be adopted again due to a city policy regarding animals that have a tendency to attack or cause injury. However, after an outpour of public pressure commissioners changed their mind.

“We appreciate the community’s support during this decision period while selecting the best placement for Buck,” said Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr.

According to the Manhattan City Manager’s Office, the rescue where Buck has been taken wishes to remain anonymous.