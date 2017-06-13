Little Apple Post

Manhattan's Online Newspaper

Buck the dog transferred to new home at breed specific animal shelter

by 1 Comment

Buck the dog was officially transferred to his new home in a breed-specific animal rescue Monday morning.

Buck was facing euthanasia after biting a child twice in late April. He was brought to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and was originally not allowed to be adopted again due to a city policy regarding animals that have a tendency to attack or cause injury.  However, after an outpour of public pressure commissioners changed their mind.

“We appreciate the community’s support during this decision period while selecting the best placement for Buck,” said Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr.

According to the Manhattan City Manager’s Office, the rescue where Buck has been taken wishes to remain anonymous.

  • Rider

    A dog would not bit or attack a child or anyone else with out a reason. What did the children do to him? Years ago a St. Bernard was shot and killed because he attacked a couple of children . After they killed the dog they found a ball point pen in his ear that those children had shoved in there. I feel sorry for the animals that are at the mercy of hateful people of any age.