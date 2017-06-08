Mexican national charged with I-70 bus rape enters plea

By DEANGELA MCDOUGALD

GEARY COUNTY – A Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus on I-70 in Kansas has entered a guilty plea in Geary County District Court.

In September, police arrested Tomas Martinez – Maldonado, 38, in Kansas City, Missouri, where authorities alerted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE has said previously that Maldonado is a priority for deportation when his case in Kansas is completed.

Martinez-Maldonado has been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine other times since 2003.

Three U.S. Republican senators had demanded in a letter that the Department of Homeland Security provide immigration records for Martinez-Maldonado.

He is scheduled for sentencing July 17.