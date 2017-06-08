Buck the dog may soon be transferred from his shelter

On Wednesday the City of Manhattan announced that Buck, the German short-haired pointer, may soon be transferred to a rescue.

Buck was brought to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in late April after biting a child twice and was initially planned to be put to sleep, but due to an outpour of public pressure commissioners changed their mind.

“The City of Manhattan is close to finalizing the transfer of Buck to a German short-haired pointer rescue. We anticipate the release near the end of the week once arrangements have been finalized. The rescue would prefer to remain anonymous and we ask for cooperation in order to honor this request of the parties involved,”

Buck will remain at the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter until arrangements are finalized.