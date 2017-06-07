Wichita State professor resigns amid concealed carry gun laws

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A communications professor at Wichita State University says she’s resigning because a law allowing concealed weapons on campus is “in opposition to the values of higher education.”

Deborah Ballard-Reisch submitted a letter to university President John Bardo on Monday saying she plans to retire July 1, the day the law goes into effect.

The Kansas 2013 law allowing people to bring guns into public buildings had given colleges until this summer to comply. As of 2015, Kansas no longer requires anyone carrying a concealed handgun to obtain a permit.

Republican state Rep. John Whitmer of Wichita says more than 100 colleges have accepted concealed-carry without incident.

Ballard-Reisch, who was robbed at gunpoint in 2014, says she and other gun violence victims have told administrators they feel scared with more guns on campus.