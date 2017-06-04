Police: Man hospitalized after jump from I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A man was injured in a jump from an Interstate 70 bridge Sunday evening.

Just before 7p.m. police were called to report of subject crawling over the railing of the 6th Street Bridge over Interstate 70 in Topeka, according to a media release.

When officers arrived, they found the adult male had already jumped. Initial reports indicated the subject jumped and was hit by a large box truck that was unable to stop.

Police located the truck driver and learned the vehicle did not hit the victim. It was a near miss, according to police.

Emergency responders transported the subject with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital. West bound lanes of Interstate 70 were reopened to traffic just before 7:30 p.m.

Police ask for anyone with information on the incident to call 911.