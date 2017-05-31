Kan. woman, 2 men jailed for alleged oxycodone distribution

Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug distribution charges.

On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit partnered with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Waterville Police Department, and Blue Rapids Police Department to serve a search warrant in Waterville, Kansas, according to a media release.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation, and led to the seizure of approximately half a pound of methamphetamine, and distributable amounts of marijuana, oxycodone, and oxycontin.

Authorities arrested three suspects including– John Haver, 61, Calley Hanshaw, 41, and Jose Martinez, 39. for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possession of oxycontin with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three are currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.