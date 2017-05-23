Riley County Police issue murder warrant in Sunday shooting investigation

At approximately 5:59 PM on May 21, 2017, Riley County Police Department dispatchers received several 911 calls stating there had been a shooting on Nelson’s Landing. When officers arrived on scene to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing, they found one male, ident ified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, deceased from gunshot wounds. A second male was found on scene, also suffering from gunshot wounds. The second male was lifeflighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka in critical condition.

Officers developed a person of interest in the case, identified as Steven Harris, 38, of Manhattan. Harris is approximately 5’7” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Harris has short brown hair, brown eyes, and has distinctive tattoos on his head and neck. On May 22, 2017, the Riley County Police Department conducted an operation in the 600 block of Frey Dr. in an attempt to locate Harris. Officers were unable to locate Harris at that time.

Officers are also looking for a gold 2004 Buick Rendezvous that may be connected with the case.

A warrant, for 1 count of murder and 1 count of attempted murder, has been issued for Steven Harris. Harris is considered armed and dangerous. If you locate Harris, DO NOT APPROACH, call 911. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can contact dispatch at 785-537-2112 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or 1-800-222-8477.