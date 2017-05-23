Riley County Arrests May 23

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. on May 22, 2017 at approximately 2:15 PM. Officers listed Dillons as the victim when an employee reported that 3 suspects bought gift cards, then used them online before returning them. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $683.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2800 block of Heartland Valley Rd. on May 22, 2017 at approximately 4:05 PM. Officers listed Ferdoas Khmous, 37, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged a Western Bi-Fold door and Western window. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $16,200.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of Hudson Cir. on May 22, 2017 at approximately 5:45 PM. Officers listed Devon Lockwood, 25, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged his 2013 Nissan Altima. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

