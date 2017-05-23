Kansas lawmakers say ‘cheers’ to outdoor drinking districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have said “cheers” to allowing cities to designate districts where people can move among bars, restaurants and entertainment venues with libations in hand.

The House approved a bill Tuesday on a 97-22 vote. The Senate passed the measure last week, so it goes next to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback for his possible signature. He has not stated a public position.

The goal is to allow cities to create areas similar to the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, where patrons can move around a common area with their alcoholic drinks.

Local governments would set up clearly-marked common consumption areas. Each would need a state permit.

Lenexa city leaders sought the bill so vendors could sell liquor at a new public market set to open this summer.