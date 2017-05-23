Fort Riley Combined Graduation Ceremony May 25 in Manhattan

Fort Riley’s Combined Graduation Ceremony will take place this Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.

The Combined Graduation Ceremony is hosted by Fort Riley Education Services and:

. Honors and shows support for those who have accomplished a personal

standard of excellence

. Inspires soldiers, family members and Army civilians to continue

pursuing higher education

. Helps people understand the many educational opportunities available

to them at Fort Riley

. Emphasizes the importance of continuing education

More than 200 graduates (service members, family members, and civilian employees) will walk in the ceremony and receive a certificate or associate’s, bachelors or master’s degree from their respective colleges and universities.

The event is open to the public (friends, families, and co-workers). Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Acting Senior Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Frank will deliver the commencement address.