Fort Riley Combined Graduation Ceremony May 25 in Manhattan

Fort Riley’s Combined Graduation Ceremony will take place this Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.

The Combined Graduation Ceremony is hosted by Fort Riley Education Services and:
.       Honors and shows support for those who have accomplished a personal9402673829_293b154cb0_z
standard of excellence
.       Inspires soldiers, family members and Army civilians to continue
pursuing higher education
.       Helps people understand the many educational opportunities available
to them at Fort Riley
.       Emphasizes the importance of continuing education

More than 200 graduates (service members, family members, and civilian employees) will walk in the ceremony and receive a certificate or associate’s, bachelors or master’s degree from their respective colleges and universities.

The event is open to the public (friends, families, and co-workers).  Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Acting Senior Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Frank will deliver the commencement address.