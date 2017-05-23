Flint Hills Discovery Center presents new summer exhibit “Design Zone”

The Flint Hills Discovery Center will open the doors to the new “Design Zone” exhibit this Saturday.

In Design Zone, visitors can go behind the scenes and see how video game developers, music producers, roller coaster designers and other creative problem solvers use math to do the amazing things they do. Guests are invited to explore the math and science behind thrill rides, extreme sports and dance beats by solving real-world challenges like: building three dimensional towers, creating and testing video games, mixing a song on drum machines and designing a skate park.

Opening along Design Zone is another exhibit called Brain Teasers! This exhibit, produced and toured by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, offers 21 challenges for puzzle enthusiasts of all ages.

Both exhibits will run from May 27 to August 6.