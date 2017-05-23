Examiner: Kansas woman’s death accidental, drugs involved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A medical examiner says the death of a Wichita woman who died when her car went into the Missouri River was accidental and involved drug intoxication.

The Jackson County medical examiner’s office ruled Tuesday that 20-year-old Toni Anderson’s death was accidental. She died from hypothermia and drowning at the Platte Landing Park near Parkville.

Authorities say ethanol, cocaine and amphetamine intoxication contributed to the University of Missouri-Kansas City student’s death.

Anderson was last seen early on Jan. 15 when she was stopped by a police officer in North Kansas City, who

then watched her drive to a nearby convenience store.

It is unclear why she wound up at the park near Parkville. Her body and her car were recovered March 10.

Police say the investigation is now closed.