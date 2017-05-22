UPDATE: RCPD identify person of interest in fatal shooting

Officers and detectives have developed a person of interest that they would like to speak to in regards to the homicide that occurred in the 2800 block of Nelsons Landing on May 21, 2017.

That person is Steven Harris, 38, of Manhattan. Harris is a white hispanic male, approximately 5’7″ and 145 pounds. Steven Harris also has distinctive tatoos to his face, neck, and back of the head. If located, DO NOT APPROACH, call 911. Attached are pictures of Steven Harris.

Police are also looking for a gold Pontiac Aztec that may be associated to this case. The first shows the correct coloring of the vehicle, while the 2nd shows the distinctive back of the vehicle for those unfamiliar with the vehicle.

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and looking for a suspect.

A man died in a shooting in the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan on Sunday evening, according to a media release. The victim identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, according to a social media report from police.

Just after 9a.m. Monday, police reported their operation in Frey Drive had ended and officers were serving a search warrant on the residence, according to a social media report.

Officers have developed a person of interest and are pursuing leads regarding him at this time.

PARENTS: Northview Elementary will be cancelling school today in light of the police operation in the 600 block of Frey Dr. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) May 22, 2017

Another man was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Riley County Police are looking for a white late 90’s, early 2000’s truck with black front and back brush guards, a silver Craftsmen toolbox, and 20 inch rims.

Officers asked the public to call 911 if they see the vehicle. However, the public is also being advised to not attempt to approach the vehicle.

No additional details were available late Sunday.

A man was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds following a shooting that occurred in Manhattan Sunday evening. Another man was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

