Riley County Arrests May 22

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Sidney Brown Jr., 16, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of Sarber Ln. on May 19, 2017 at approximately 8:55 AM. Brown Jr. was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Brown Jr. was transported to the North Central Kansas Juvenile Detention Facility, where he was held on no bond.

Officers filed a report for DUI, criminal damage to property, and driving while suspended in the 1000 block of Garden Way on May 20, 2017 at approximately 2:50 AM. Officers l isted Victor Bruno, 34, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that a suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,700.00. Crescenciano Ramirez, 34, of Manhattan was arrested for criminal damage to property, DUI, and driving while suspended. Ramirez’s bond was set at $4,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for rape in Riley County filed a report for rape in Riley County on May 21, 2017. Officers listed a 14 year old female as the victim when she reported that she was raped by an 18 year old known to her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 600 block of S. Seth Child Rd. on May 21, 2017 at approximately 5:25 PM. Officers listed Koltyn Moore, 21, of Manhattan as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect keyed his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for domestic battery and theft (domestic related) in the southwest part of Manhattan on May 22, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old female as the victim when she reported a 26 year old male pushed her then took her vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $19,000.00 The vehicle has been recovered. Marquez Robinson, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of Garden Way on May 22, 2017 at approximately 4:50 AM. Robinson was arrested for domestic battery and theft. Robinson’s bond was set at $3,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

