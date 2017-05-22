Police: Similar suspect description in pair of Kan. armed robberies

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of Sunday robberies in Topeka.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 at 931 SW 37th Street in Topeka, according to a media release.

A black male armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Just after 12:30a.m. Monday, a second robbery occurred at the Kwik Shop at 102 SW 37th Street in Topeka. The suspect description was the same as the first robbery earlier in the shift. Topeka Police detectives and CSI responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.