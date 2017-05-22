One dead, one injured following Sunday shooting

A man was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds following a shooting that occurred in Manhattan Sunday evening. Another man was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Riley County Police are looking for a white late 90’s, early 2000’s truck with black front and back brush guards, a silver Craftsmen toolbox, and 20 inch rims. Officers ask that you call 911 if you see the vehicle, however the public is also being advised to not attempt to approach the vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.