Multiple Fires Keep Crews Busy

At 8:10 a.m. on May 21st, 2017, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 1533 Williamsburg Drive for a report of a structure fire. This fire was at the same address of a fire that crews responded to at 1:07 a.m. Crews arrived on scene of the two-story duplex and found heavy smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. Crews attempted to extingui sh the fire from the interior but were unsuccessful due to the structure being compromised from the earlier fire. After approximately one hour on scene crews were able to contain the fire from a defensive position. The fire remains under investigation at this time.

The residence of 1533 Williamsburg Drive was unoccupied at the time of this fire. The residence received a total estimated loss of $100,000 to the contents and $309,000 to the structure. The occupants of this address are displaced and being assisted by Red Cross. The owner is listed as John and Jolene Cameron of Manhattan, Kansas.

The connecting residence of 1546 Williamsburg Court was occupied at the time of the second fire and the occupants were able to exit without injury. Damage estimates to this structure are listed $25,000 to contents and $50,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as David J. Carpenter of Manhattan, Kansas.

At 10:59 a.m., while still on scene of the Williamsburg Drive fire, crews were paged for a structure fire at 5406 Holden Court. Crews arrived on scene of a single story wood frame structure with nothing showing. Upon gaining entry crews found smoke throughout the structure from a basement fire that had been extinguished.

The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The owner is listed as Jacinta Hoyt of the same address. The residences received an estimated $25,000 to the contents and $75,000 to the structure. The cause of this fire is also under investigation at this time.