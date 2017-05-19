Riley County Arrests May 19

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Douglas Green Jr. was arrested in the 800 block of Elm St. in Ogden, Kansas on May 18, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM. Green Jr. was arrested for driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator. Green Jr.’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Green Jr. was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for rape, aggravated battery, and aggravated burglary in northeast Manhattan on May 18, 2017. Officers listed a 16 year old female as the victim when she reported that a suspect known to her forced his way into her residence and raped her. Due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

