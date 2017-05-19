Nebraska Army National Guard aviators to be awarded for battlefield heroism

Four Nebraska Army National Guard aviators who recently
returned home to Nebraska after a 10-month deployment will be honored for
the heroism they exhibited during a medical evacuation mission in
Afghanistan May 20 at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters
in Lincoln. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Soldiers are members of the Lincoln-based Company G, 2-104th General
Support Aviation Battalion, which returned from a mission to Afghanistan on
April 15. While in Afghanistan, the Soldiers provided aeromedical evacuation
support for U.S. and Coalition forces.
Col. John Cyrulik, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st
Infantry Division, and other leaders of the “Demon” brigade will present
four Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with the Air Medal with “Valor”
Device in recognition of the heroism the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew
exhibited while conducting a successful aeromedical evacuation mission under
direct and indirect enemy fire on Feb. 9 near Sangin, Afghanistan, in the
area of the norther Helmund Province.
Due to space constraints, the ceremony is not open to the general public.
However, the ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live at
https://www.facebook.com/