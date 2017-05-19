Nebraska Army National Guard aviators to be awarded for battlefield heroism

Four Nebraska Army National Guard aviators who recently

returned home to Nebraska after a 10-month deployment will be honored for

the heroism they exhibited during a medical evacuation mission in

Afghanistan May 20 at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters

in Lincoln. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Soldiers are members of the Lincoln-based Company G, 2-104th General

Support Aviation Battalion, which returned from a mission to Afghanistan on

April 15. While in Afghanistan, the Soldiers provided aeromedical evacuation

support for U.S. and Coalition forces.

Col. John Cyrulik, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st

Infantry Division, and other leaders of the “Demon” brigade will present

four Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with the Air Medal with “Valor”

Device in recognition of the heroism the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew

exhibited while conducting a successful aeromedical evacuation mission under

direct and indirect enemy fire on Feb. 9 near Sangin, Afghanistan, in the

area of the norther Helmund Province.

Due to space constraints, the ceremony is not open to the general public.

However, the ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live at

https://www.facebook.com/ NebraskaNationalGuard.