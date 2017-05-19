Local piano studio makes music take flight with Hangar Jam 2017

Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons, a piano studio located in Manhattan, KS, had their annual spring piano recital at a hangar on the Freeman Field Airport in Junction City, KS. Over 300 people attended to support the 75 performers. After the students performed, they got to head to the flight line to tour the Life Star helicopter and launch rockets with Civil Air Patrol.

Not only was this an opportunity for the students to perform but it was also a fundraiser for the Flying Musicians Association (FMA). The FMA is a non-profit organization that blends the two passions of aviation and music and shares that passion with youth by providing flight and music scholarships. Emily Quiles, the owner of Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons, is very passionate about the FMA and the opportunities it provides our youth because she is a commercial helicopter pilot herself. Quiles said: “Playing an instrument and flying have many similarities. Musicians are excellent at listening, scanning, and multi-tasking so the transition to flying is easier for musicians. Half of all pilots are musicians. I love being able to relate playing to piano into ‘real-world’ activities such as flying for students.”

An attendee of the recital said “It was truly magical to see a line of kids at the hangar door pointing to the helicopter and airplanes and then rocking their songs on the piano. Many of the kids, and even parents, had never been that close to a helicopter before so there’s no telling what they will do with this incredible experience.”

Miss Emily’s Piano Lessons provides fun and innovative piano lessons to Manhattan and surrounding areas. They also have the only Music Therapy Dog in the United States. For more information visit www.MissEmilysPianoLessons.com or call 785-430-NOTE (6683).