Fitbit promotes third annual Goal Day

Saturday, May 20, is the third annual Goal Day sponsored by FitBit and can be a motivator to focus on your activity for the day. Activity tracking wearables are a great resource to keep you accountable when it comes to your focus on your personal health and well-being. However, you don’t need a wearable to focus on your physical activity! Human Capital S ervices shares different ways to track your activity on the Physical Wellness area of the Live Your Best website. You can find these under the “How Do I Track” heading.

Take this opportunity to enjoy the beautiful spring weather and work toward your physical wellness goals. Don’t forget to track your progress and engage with your colleagues through social media using #purpleisprogress.