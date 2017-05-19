Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K this Saturday

Manhattan’s only half marathon is coming up this Saturday at the 3rd Annual Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K.

Runners will be shuttled from Bill Snyder Family Stadium to the starting line. The course will begin out near I-70 on Highway 177, better known as the Coach Bill Snyder Highway. Runners will run into town on Northbound lane on the east side. Once in town the course will go down Poyntz Ave, around City Park, through Aggieville, through KSU campus and finish at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The 5k race will start and finish at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The runners will come out of the parking lot heading east on Kimball, turn South on Denison and loop down by campus and back to the stadium.

All finishers this year will receive a finisher’s medal and money raised from the event with go to these five charities selec ted by Coach Snyder: No Stone Unturned Foundation, Katie’s Way, CASA, Snyder Leadership Fellows Program, Hospice House.

The U.S. Army will set up alongside Power Hits 97.5 and Q Country 103.5 near Manhattan Town Center Mall on Poyntz & 3rd handing out water and offering moral support to the runners!

Interested in joining the Army? Be sure to swing by and speak with a recruiter! More information about the event can be found at http://www.billsnyderhighwayhalf.com/.