Work to begin May 22 on intersection of Denison Avenue and Claflin Road

Work will begin May 22 on Denison Avenue to install new water lines and repave the street from Claflin Road to Anderson Avenue. The intersection of Denison Avenue and Claflin Road will be closed through July 3 while the intersection is reconstructed.

Construction will begin on the north end of the project near Claflin Road and progress south throughout the summer.

Please follow posted detours, use caution and obey all posted traffic control signs around the work zone during this closure. View a PDF map of the detours or visit the city’s Facebook page for images.