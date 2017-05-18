Tornado Watch/Flash Flood Watch issued for Riley County

TORNADO WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN CLAY CLOUD COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LEAVENWORTH LINN LYON MARSHALL MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE OTTAWA POTTAWATOMIE REPUBLIC RILEY SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE WASHINGTON WYANDOTTE
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas, and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. In north central Kansas, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley.
* Through Saturday morning
* Several rounds of heavy rainfall will impact the watch area from this evening through Saturday morning. Each round of storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
* Flash flooding could occur rapidly, especially along creeks, streams, and rivers. Low water crossings and other flood prone areas could see quick rises once rainfall begins.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.