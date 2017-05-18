Tornado Watch/Flash Flood Watch issued for Riley County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas, and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. In north central Kansas, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley.

* Through Saturday morning

* Several rounds of heavy rainfall will impact the watch area from this evening through Saturday morning. Each round of storms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

* Flash flooding could occur rapidly, especially along creeks, streams, and rivers. Low water crossings and other flood prone areas could see quick rises once rainfall begins.