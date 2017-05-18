Silver Alert continues for Kansas man missing since Tuesday

REPUBLIC COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who is missing from Cuba, Kansas.

On Tuesday, May 16, Charles “CL” Adams, age 81, went missing from his home in the rural Cuba area of Republic County. Charles recently suffered a stroke, and his family has not heard from him since Tuesday.

Mr. Adams is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was wearing overalls at the time he disappeared.

The Republic County Sheriff’s Office located Charles’ van, a white 2002 dodge caravan, in the area of K-148 highway, near his home. The Republic County Sheriff’s Office, numerous other state and local agencies, and volunteers have searched the area and found no sign of him. Authorities believe that Charles may have been picked up by a motorist and traveled outside of the immediate area. He could be confused or disoriented.

The Republic County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance locating anyone who may have seen Mr. Adams since Tuesday, or who has information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call the Republic County Sheriff’s Office at 785-527-5655.