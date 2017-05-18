Riley County Arrests May 18

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Aaron Lewis, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 17, 2017 at approximately 10:20 AM. Lewis was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. Lewis’ bond was set at $5,000.00, causing Lewis to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 300 block of N. 16th St. on May 17, 2017 at approximately 1:00 PM. Officers listed Svetlana Rolston, 37, of Manhattan, and an 8 year old female as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their residence in the early morning hours of May 15, 2017 and took several items of jewelry and a sa fe. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,140.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of Ft. Riley Blvd. on May 17, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM. Officers listed Westwood Motel as the victim when an employee reported that a known suspect damaged the walls, tv, door, and table in a room. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,085.00.

Joseph Brand, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 17, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Brand was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation. Brand’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Brand was not confined at the time of this report.

Brewster Jones, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 3900 block of Zeandale Rd. on May 17, 2017 at approximately 4:01 PM. Jones was arrested on Riley County District Court warrants for battery of a law enforcement officer, flee and elude, interference with a law enforcement officer, violating maximum speed limits, failure to appear (x2), and was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer. Jones’ total bond was set at $33,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Jeffrey Ross-Leivan was arrested in the 11000 block of Anderson Ave. on May 17, 2017 at approximately 8:40 PM. Ross-Leivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. Ross-Leivan’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Ross-Leivan was not confined at the time of this report.

