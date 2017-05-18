Police ask for help to locate convicted Kansas drug offender

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a Kansas woman wanted on a parole violation.

Officials issued an absconder warrant for Cheyenne Ortiz, 28, Garden City, possession of meth and drug paraphilia, according to the Garden City police department.

Ortiz is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She most recently lived in the 300 Block of Fair Street in Garden City.

She has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call 911.