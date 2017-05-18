More public input opportunities ahead for Unified Development Ordinance process

The next round of public input for the City of Manhattan’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) process will take place on May 23 and 24. As part of the second stage of meetings, the city’s community development department and Kendig Keast Collaborative, the lead consultant for the UDO project, will host a two-day design workshop with community members in addition to public meetings on May 23.

The design workshop, slated for May 23 at the Bluemont Hotel and May 24 at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, will set the design considerations and framework for enhancing the zoning districts within the City of Manhattan. Specific areas that will be discussed over the two days include:

Aggieville neighborhood

Aging retail centers

Downtown

The purpose of the workshops is to allow community members to discuss these areas and how meaningful development opportunities align with the character of the existing neighborhoods. Conceptual drawings will be produced by consultants and members of the community to represent new development opportunities as well as form the basis for which regulations will be refined and written into the UDO format. The workshops will also help set parameters for the City of Manhattan to be flexible to developers and designers but also predictable for neighbors and city officials for what to expect out of the development projects.

During the afternoon of May 23, the public can see the results of the first wave of UDO meetings held in March. An open door meeting, scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the City Commission Room in City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave., will provide an overview of the strategic assessment and annotated outline from the initial UDO meetings. The open house-style gathering provides the public a chance to discuss the findings with consultants and city staff and learn future steps in the process.

In the evening of May 23, the Manhattan City Commission, Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board and Ordinance Advisory Committee will have a joint meeting to discuss the findings as well as the results of the design workshop’s Aggieville neighborhood work session and preview of the aging retail center work session. The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the City Commission Room in City Hall.

Also during the evening of May 23, an open house will allow the public to view the design workshop’s Aggieville neighborhood work session. The public open house will start at 7 p.m. at the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave. The public is invited to view the outcomes of the design workshop for the Aggieville district area and learn how these concepts can be forwarded in the UDO regulations.

The set of meetings are the next step in the 18-month process in which the City of Manhattan and Kendig Keast Collaborative will develop the City’s first UDO. The UDO combines zoning and subdivision rules and other applicable development requirements and design guidelines into one document to control land use and development in Manhattan. The UDO regulations will also include land use design best practices that fit Manhattan’s needs, incorporate more tables and graphics, and use internet/mobile-based platforms for the convenience of the end-users.

To stay up-to-date on the UDO process and more details about the schedule for the May meetings, please visit CityOfMHK.com/UDO.