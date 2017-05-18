Kansas day care license suspended due to MRSA

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Cherished Memories, a licensed day care home located at 1404 N. Monroe in Hutchinson.

According to the order, the licensee has an active case of MRSA and an history of chronic wounds on both legs. The licensee was recently hospitalized for nearly a month due to this condition.

MRSA is a superbug resistant to antibiotics and a danger to children if transmitted, according to the KDHE. Read the full KDHE order here.