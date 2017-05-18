Fort Riley soldiers, civilians releasing early due to severe weather threat

Due to forecast severe weather today throughout the Central Flint Hills region, Fort Riley Soldiers and Civilian employees are released early, at 3 p.m. Facilities and programs are also closing early to allow families to take appropriate precautions.

* ALL children in Child Development Centers and School-Age Care facilities must be picked up by 4 p.m. today. Riley CYS will pick up from on-post elementary schools. Parents should be prepared to pick up at the child’s School Age Center. The Youth Center will NOT open this afternoon.

* ALL Youth Sports, SKIES, and hourly care are also cancelled.

* ALL Fort Riley MWR facilities are closing early, at 3 p.m.

* Fort Riley American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces blood drive ends early.