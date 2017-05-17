Riley County Arrests May 17

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Tabius Shorter, 18, of Ogden, Kansas, was arrested in the 100 block of Court House Plz. on May 16, 2017 at approximately 1:45 PM. Shorter was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant probation violation. Shorter was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Bluemont Ave. on May 16, 2017 at approximately 2:45 PM. Officers listed Bluemont Hotel as the victim when employees reported that an unknown suspect took a Craftsman pressure washer and an Epson projector from the business. The total loss associated with these cases is approximately $1,080.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

