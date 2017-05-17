Manhattan Parks and Recreation announce Kirkwood and Singhisen as new hires

Two new hires have been made within the Manhattan Parks and Recreation office.

Melissa Kirkwood has been named the Community Relations Officer for the Parks and Recreation Department. Her responsibilities will include community outreach, marketing efforts for the department, community liaison, media relations, and promotion of all activities and initiatives for Parks and Recreation.



Her background includes previous promotion of the Flint Hills Discovery Center as the Development Officer, leadership work with various non-profits such as Children’s Miracle Network and Boys and Girls Club, as well as program and operational management as the Flint Hills Summer Fun Camp Director, with USD 383. She has a strong media background and most recently served as the Media Relations Coordinator for AIB International.

Outside the office, Kirkwood enjoys spending time with family, photography, gardening, and participating Manhattan High School activities with her twin boys Ethan and Nathan. She also serves on several community boards including the Konza United Way, Junior League of the Flint Hills, and Kansas Association of Conservation and Environmental Education.

Logan Singhisen has been hired as the Recreation Supervisor for Youth Sports for Parks and Recreation. He will help supervise, facilitate and develop all youth programs.

Singhisen most recently was the Assistant Recreation Director for Andover, Kansas. Singhisen has a degree in Sports Management from Wichita State University.

In his spare time, Singhisen is an avid sports lover and enjoys spending time with his friends and family.

“I am very pleased to welcome both Melissa and Logan to the Parks and Recreation Department. Both of their roles are vital to serving the community in a variety of different ways to building a healthy Manhattan through connecting people, parks and programs,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Eddie Eastes.