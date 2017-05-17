May is bike month in Manhattan! Physical wellness can be an area that you choose to focus on, as part of your wellness journey. Sometimes, nationally or locally recognized wellness months or days can be a motivator to get started, reenergize or even give yourself a pat on the back for focusing on your physical wellness.

Manhattan has many activities happening in the month of May related to bike month. However, these activities don’t necessarily have to be concentrated just in Manhattan. Friday is Bike to Work Day and is something that you can participate in, no matter your location.

To see a list of activities in the Manhattan area, visit the city of Manhattan’s website.

Don’t forget to track your progress and engage with your colleagues through social media using #purpleisprogress.