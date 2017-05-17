Fort Riley hospital to host Summer Safety Day

To promote spring and summer safety, Irwin Army Community Hospital will host a Summer Safety Day event Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of IACH’s main entrance near the flagpole.



The annual event brings together agencies on Fort Riley and throughout the Central Flint Hills Region to teach Soldiers, beneficiaries and staff about staying safe during the spring and summer months.

Visitors are encouraged to access the public parking structure through the lower levels during the event.

IACH Summer Safety Day is free and open to the public. Lunch is available for purchase.