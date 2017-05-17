Board hears testimony on parole of sniper who killed 3 in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Several witnesses asked the Kansas Prisoner Review Board to keep a man called the Wichita Holiday Inn sniper in prison.

During a hearing Wednesday, no one spoke in favor of paroling 59-year-old Michael Soles, who killed three people and wounded eight others in 1976 in a sniper attack in downtown Wichita.

Soles is eligible for parole in July.

The Wichita Eagle reports law enforcement officials and relatives of those killed in the attack asked the board to keep Soles behind bars.

Former Sedgwick County Sheriff Mike Hill, who helped stop the attack, said Soles was motivated by publicity and it is “inconceivable” that anyone would want him released.

The board will meet with Soles in about a month and deliberate for two to four weeks before making a decision.