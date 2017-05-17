Big Brothers Big Sisters Eat Steak For Kids Sake Challenge

Get out to Texas Roadhouse on Thursday, May 25th at 7 p.m. and take on the 40oz steak challenge to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The challenge: eat a 40oz steak, 4 rolls, mashed potatoes, and a salad in under 30 minutes. If you complete the challenge the meal is free and your name goes on a plaque at Texas Road House. If you can’t eat it all, you donate $50 (cost of the meal) to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Everyone gets a $15 gift card to Texas Roadhouse just for entering!

Call Texas Roadhouse at 785-537-7427 to sign up or go to Qcountry1035.com and fill out the form. Limit 40 participants.