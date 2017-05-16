RCPD release update on injury hit and run case

Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run injury accident that occurred at 12th St. and Bluemont Ave. on April 14, 2017 at approximately 1:55 AM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian, later identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle has been identified as a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan. The investigation revealed that at the time of the ac cident, Wilhelm had stopped in the crosswalk and was bent over. Wilhelm was then struck by Blaha, who was traveling westbound on Bluemont Ave.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi and then lifeflighted to Stormont Vail for her injuries.

Detectives and patrol officers spent hundreds of hours investigating this case, interviewing dozens of people, looking at video pulled from a variety of sources throughout the city (including Fort Riley), and reconstructing the scene. At this point the investigation has concluded. Although no arrests have been made or citations issued, the case has been forwarded to the Riley County District Attorney’s office for review to determine whether charges will be filed.