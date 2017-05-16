Police ask for help to find Kansas stabbing suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a stabbing and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, there was an altercation between two adult men inside the Quik Trip, 1430 North Nelson Drive in Derby.

The incident resulted in one of the men being stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black male in his 30s, 5 foot 10inches to 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 160-170 pounds.

He was wearing a white, red and blue button up shirt, light-colored jeans and black tennis shoes.

It is believed that the initial disturbance between the men started earlier at a local club and continued at QuikTrip. The suspect arrived at QuikTrip as a passenger in a 1990s white Mercury Cougar driven by a black female.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect should call the Derby Police Department at 788-1557,

Derby Crime Stoppers at 788- TIPS (8477) or 911. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend the suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.