Laird Veatch Named Executive Associate AD at Florida

Laird Veatch, who has played a key role in the continued growth and development of the Kansas State athletics program in his role as Deputy Athletics Director, has been named Executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs at the University of Florida, the school announced today.

Veatch, who will begin his new role July 1, will be departing his alma mater following a 7.5-year tenure that has included roles as Associate Athletics Director for Capital Support, Senior Associate Athletics Director, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Deputy Athletics Director.

“As Manhattan natives and K-State graduates, Brandy and I never imagined leaving the place we love so much. It would take an incredibly special opportunity for us to do so, and the chance to join Scott’s (Stricklin) administrative team supporting programs that compete at the very highest level in the Southeastern Conference is just that,” Veatch said. “During our re cent visit to Gainesville, we were so impressed with the people and culture in the Florida program, established by Jeremy Foley and continued under Scott’s leadership.

“I will always be grateful to John Currie and our University leadership for the opportunity to return home and develop such meaningful life-long friendships. Gene (Taylor) has been great to our family, and it would have been an honor to remain at K-State and learn from him. He is an excellent fit for K-State, and we look forward to following K-State’s continued success under his leadership. We will always be Wildcats, but this is a chance for my family and me to grow in exciting new ways and experience things we never expected. We are excited to get to Florida and begin this new chapter in our lives.”

A member of Bill Snyder’s first recruiting class and former K-State team captain, Veatch has provided oversight to the Athletic Department’s Senior Staff on strategic direction, fundraising, fan experience, ticket sales and multi-media rights in his role as Deputy Athletics Director.

In addition, he was the lead manager of new capital facility projects, including the coordination of fundraising, design vision and oversight of construction accountability for the $85 million West Stadium Center project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the $65 million Vanier Family Football Complex. The latter was completed in just seven months between football seasons.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know Laird and Brandy both on a personal and professional level, and they were tremendous in helping our family transition to Manhattan and K-State,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “Laird has been a Wildcat his entire life and played a major part of this department’s success over the years. While I would have loved to see him stay and continue that working relationship, I fully understand that this was an outstanding opportunity for him and his family and one that he could not pass up. We know that Scott and his staff are getting a great person in Laird and wish him and his family all the best in Gainesville.”

Veatch re-joined K-State Athletics in January 2010 after 15-plus years of distinguished service at Texas, Missouri, Iowa State in various administrative roles and also as regional VP for Learfield.