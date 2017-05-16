Flint Hills Discovery Center gearing up for Flint Hills Festival

The Flint Hills Discovery Center will be holding its fourth annual Flint Hills Festival on Saturday, May 20 from 10am-5pm. This family-friendly event offers live music from local artists, food trucks of all varieties, regional beer and wine, demonstrations from local artisans and lots of children’s activities.

“Families with children can have fun with the bounce house obstacle course, rock climbing wall and the incredibly popular bubbles show,” said FHDC Event Supervisor Jonathan Mertz. “Guests can watch a chain saw artist at work, add their art to a community canvas and see how yarn is spun. Every booth will have a demonstration or craft activity, so there really is something for everyone.”

Guests are invited to feel the Flint Hills as each booth and vendor at the festival offers a hands-on component. Activities include archery, rocket demonstrations, woodturning and

much more. Those 21 and over can enjoy sampling local brews and booze, included in the price of each ticket while listening to local artists like The Skirts and Hotel Gypsies perform live.

“With more than double the activities and vendors in previous years, we think this will be the best Flint Hills Festival yet,” said Molly Kurtz, FHDC Marketing Coordinator. “It’s a wonderful way for the whole community to gather, have a great time and learn about the unique talents and entertainment in the region.”

Guests can avoid waiting in line the day of by purchasing their tickets early at FestFive.eventbrite.com.