7th Annual Marching Pride Scholars Golf Tournament

The K-State Marching Band invites you to once again “Play for the Pride” this Saturday at Colbert Hills and help the Pride of Wildcat Land with their scholarship drive.

The fee is $125 per golfer; this includes greens fees, cart, lunch, and opportunities for prizes. There will also be a silent auction during the day.

All proceeds from this event will go towards scholarships for the upperclassmen members of the K-State Marching Band and Classy Cats.

Sponsorship Information

You can also help by sponsoring a golfer, hole, golf cart, or by providing food or prizes:

Sponsor a student: $125

You will provide the entry fee for a K-State student to participate in the tournament.

Hole Sponsor: $200

The name of your business or family will appear near one of the holes.

Cart Sponsor: $500

The name of your business or family will appear on one of the golf carts.

Other Sponsorship

You can also sponsor by providing food or prizes for our lunch and silent auction. Your business or family name will appear with the food or item.