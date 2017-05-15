Riley County Arrests May 15

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Curtis Harris Jr., 50, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 900 block of Garden Way on May 12, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM. Harris Jr. was arrested on a Johnson County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Harris Jr.’s bond was set at $30,000.00, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 3400 block of Claflin Rd. on May 12, 2017 at approxiately 1:25 PM. Officers listed Ryane Gaumond, 39, of Manhattan, Joseph Gaumond, 34, of Manhattan, and 3 juveniles as the victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their garage and took a bicycle in the overnight hours of May 11, 2017. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $150.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle injury accident at 14th St. and Poyntz Ave. on May 12, 2017 at approximately 4:55 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found Luis Melgarejo-Garcia 55, of Manhattan, suffering from injuries after losing control of his 2009 black Honda motorcycle. Melgarejo-Garcia was transported to Via Christi by EMS for treatment of his injuries. No citations were issued at the scene of the accident.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 21200 block of Vilander Rd. in Blue Rapids, Kansas, on May 12, 2017 at approximately 7:10 PM. Officers listed Rodney Simmer, 54, of Blue Rapids, Kansas, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his residence and took several firearms and miscellaneous jewelry. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $17,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Terriundis Toliver, 33, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on May 12, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM. Toliver was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Toliver’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Toliver was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1500 block of Houston St. on May 14, 2017 at approximately 10:45 AM. Officers listed Andrea Priddy, 30, of Manhattan, as the victim when an unknown suspect took her red 2006 Nissan Altima. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $17,750.00. The vehicle was later recovered. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 800 block of N. 9th St. on May 14, 2017 at approximately 3:35 PM. Officers listed DAle Weckhorst, 51, of Lemont, Illinois, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect damaged his black 2015 Nissan Altima overnight. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $800.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle injury accident at W. 56th Ave. and Skyway Dr. on May 14, 2017 at approximately 5:25 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a 2002 white Toyota Echo, driven by Sydney Hall, 19, of Avilene, Kansas, struck a pole. A passenger in the vehicle, Catherine Nunweiler, 50, of Avilene, Kansas, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of her injuries. Hall was issued a citation for improper turn.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.