The May winner of Q Country’s Teacher of the Month contest is Mrs. Crystal Pralle, 2nd grade teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary.

Mrs. Pralle was nominated by Zander Williams, which earned he and his classmates a pizza party from Little Caesar’s.

Q Country Teacher of the Month Teacher wins:

